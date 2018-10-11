Joe McElderry to star in world premier of Club Tropicana The Musical at Sunderland Empire

Singer Joe McElderry will be turning up the heat as he takes to the stage in a new musical.

The X Factor winner from Westoe, South Shields, will be starring in Club Tropicana The Musical at the Sunderland Empire, from May 20 to 25 next year.

The play, written by Michael Gyngell, takes a fun-packed trip back in time to the electric 80’s when hair was big, shoulders were padded, girls (and boys) just wanted to have fun and mobile phones were shaped like bricks and weighed a tonne!

Audiences will be welcomes to the vibrant Club Tropicana Hotel - the 1980s answer to Love Island - where the drinks are free and the whole family is invited to join the ultimate holiday musical.

When a budding bride and groom get cold feet, they each decide to jet off to sunnier climes and feel the heat - but little do they know they’ve checked into the same hotel...The sizzling summer season at the Club Tropicana sees drinks flowing and tans glowing. Will the young lovers decide to go through with the wedding? Will the hotel inspectors (finally) get their way and close the resort, or will the staff save the day?

The cast also features Neil McDermott (Ryan Malloy in EastEnders, Eugenius!,The Wind in the Willows, Shrek), Kate Robbins (Spitting Image, ITV’s The Imitation Game, Dinnerladies), Emily Tierney (Eugenius! , Wicked, The Wizard of Oz) and former Sugababe star Amelle Berrabah making her musical theatre debut.

It is completed by Karina Hind, Calvin Hudson, Cellen Chugg Jones, Megan Louch, Rebecca Mendoza, Alexanda O’Reilly, Joshua Pearson, Rory Phelan, Nye Rees, Camilla Rowland, Christina Shand, Courtney-Brogan Smalley, Tara Verloop, Kane Verrall.

Tickets available from the Box Office on High Street West, via the ticket centre 0844 871 3022* or www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland