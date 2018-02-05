Jobs at risk as Sunderland factory looks to close

Workers at a Sunderland automotive factory have been told that their jobs are at risk as bosses look to close the site.

International Automotive Components (IAC) has confirmed that it could close its site on Wayfarer Road in the city, putting around 100 jobs at risk.

The firm which is a global supplier of car parts and systems, said the potential closure is a result of feature over its future, with problems including lack of orders.

IAC Sunderland currently employs about 100 people and has been operational since 1992.

A IAC spokeswoman said: "IAC is reviewing the potential closure of the Sunderland site as one possible option to address the negative business outlook of the site, and to ensure we can continue to meet aims and expectations of our business sector.

"The review process has just started, as we are commencing the formal collective redundancy consultation process with the IAC Sunderland employee representatives."