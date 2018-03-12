Jessica Jones: Has a third Netflix series been announced?

Have your say

Marvel's Jessica Jones first appeared on Netflix in November, 2015.

Since then, the hit series has been named by the popular streaming site as one of its best Marvel series' alongside Daredevil and Luke Cage.

When did Jessica Jones Season 2 release on Netflix?

The Marvel series arrived on Thursday 8th March 2018 and can be watched here.

Who's in the cast?

Krysten Ritter will return once again as Jessica Jones, and Rachael Taylor will be back as Jessica's best friend, Trish Walker. This season will see David Tennant return as Kilgrave, questioning season one's finale.

How old is Krysten Ritter?

The American actress, musician, author and former model is 36, as of March 2018.

Has season 3 been confirmed?

Netflix have not confirmed Jessica Jones for a third season just yet, although fans still have hope for the hit-series to make another return.