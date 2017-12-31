Jermain Defoe's emotional return to Wembley with Bradley Lowery is voted Moment of the Year

Former Sunderland AFC striker Jermain Defoe's emotional return to Wembley Stadium when 'best mate' Bradley Lowery led England out has been voted the stadium's moment of 2017.

Superfan Bradley, then five, who was bravely battling cancer, touched the nation's heart when he walked out on to the pitch with Defoe, who was marking his first return to the England squad after four years.

Defoe topped off the occasion in March by scoring in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

It was voted Wembley Stadium's Moment of the Year after a public vote.

It scored 63% of the vote beating Harry Kane sending England to the World Cup in Russia with a last minute winner against Slovenia in second place.

Bradley, from Blackhall, built up a strong relationship with Defoe and other Black Cats players - appearing as the club’s mascot on a number of occasions throughout his battle with terminal neuroblastoma.

He died in July. Bradley's legacy lives on through the Bradley Lowery Foundation, set up by his family, to help other youngsters battling serious illnesses.