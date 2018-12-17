‘It’s unwatchable and unmissable!” - fans react to Sunderland ‘Til I Die Netflix documentary

Sunderland supporters have described a new documentary on their club as “unwatchable and unmissable at the same time” as they praised those who put together the series.

Eight-part Sunderland ‘Til I Die was released on streaming service Netflix last week, with thousands of people already viewing the programmes.

A still from Netflix documentary Sunderland 'Til I Die. Pic: Fulwell 73.

Despite depicting a dismal season for the Black Cats in which the club suffered a second successive relegation, fans have today said that they are still glad that production company Fulwell 73, made up of SAFC fans, chose to make the series.

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: An episode-by-episode breakdown of the fascinating Netflix series

Alongside match footage, there are in-depth interviews with now former chief executive Martin Bain as well as club workers and passionate fans.

The period when American billionaire Ellis Short sells the club to a consortium led by current chairman Stewart Donald is also covered.

Paul Dobson, who is part of the A Love Supreme fanzine editorial team, says he hopes that another series will be made by producers.

Sunderland AFC superfan George Forster.

“It’s unwatchable and unmissable at the same time for a Sunderland fan,” said Paul.

“It documents a horrible time in the history of the club, but it shows the inner workings and things we as fans didn’t know too much about, while it confirms some other things we did know.

“A friend said to me it’s like watching a family pet die as we keep losing games knowing that we are going to go down.

“It’s a very, very hard watch as a Sunderland fan but it’s been well put together by people who know the club.

Martin Bain

“If it was anyone else making it, it might have felt a bit cobbled but it doesn’t.

“Hopefully it goes worldwide and it has a positive effect on the club.

“It’d be great if there is a second series and this time next year we’re looking back at a promotion which we thought we’d have a chance of last year.”

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: How you reacted as the football documentary hit Netflix

Lifelong fan George Forster, of Sunderland Supporters’ Association, is featured in one episode handing out awards at the club’s end of season awards bash.

George said: “I’ve only seen the first two episodes but what I have seen I’ve been impressed by.

“It’s very, very good.

“Obviously it wasn’t a good season but the managers we had, Simon Grayson and Chris Coleman, come across well as do the fans and the behind the scenes staff.

“I hope a lot of people see it because I’ve certainly enjoyed it so far.”

*Sunderland ‘Til I Die is available on Netflix.