‘It’s Chico Time’ - X Factor finalist gets set to hold fitness class

Former X Factor star Chico is set to get people moving in Wearside as he holds a one-off fitness masterclass.

The celeb who reached the quarter-finals of the 2005 series of the talent show, made a name for himself with hit song ‘It’s Chico Time’ back in 2006.

Fitness Instructor Carla Thrilwall who will be running a fitness class along side former X Factor star Chico at Studio Burn Fitness.

Chico ventured into the fitness industry four years ago and qualified as a exercise to music instructor.

Since then he has created exercise class ‘Block Fit’ which he hopes to make a global brand.

And now he is gearing up to hold a fitness masterclass at Studio Burn Fitness in Houghton on Friday, March 30.

‘Chico’s Block Fit’ combines four different types of exercise into one class - dance; combat; HIIT and yoga meditation.

The class is performed to ‘PPL free music’ sung by Chico himself, with tracks set to include his hit ‘It’s Chico Time’.

He will be bringing his moves to the former YMCA building from 9am and will also take the time to meet fans both in and out of the class.

Fitness instructor Carla Thirlwall, 42, who owns Studio Burn Fitness, will be learning the moves on the day so she can deliver the class to clients.

The mum-of-four, who has been in the industry for four years, said: “Chico created Block Fit around two years ago and he is starting to push it this year.

“He was such a character on the X Factor and as well as doing the classes he also does the music for them, so that instructors don’t have to pay the PPL licence fee.

“On the day people can also come along to meet him as he will be doing a free meet and greet as well as the session.”

The class costs £10 per person. To book visit: http://blockfit.co.uk/…/herrington-burn-durham-instruct-…/g/