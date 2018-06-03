It’s a record! Thousands take part in Great North Dog Walk in South Shields

Organisers have hailed another ‘paw-fect’ Great North Dog Walk in South Shields saying a record number took part in the popular event.

The walk, which took place on The Leas, again attracted thousands of dogs and their owners.

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Coun Ken Stephenson and his mother Kath, with relatives of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, and organiser Tony Carlisle, left, at the start of the Great North Dog Walk.

Tony Carlisle, who has organised the event every year since it began in 1990, believes the record total which took part in last year’s walk has been surpassed.

Mr Carlisle said: “We had a bit of drizzle but that didn’t put the dog walkers off.

“It was a phenomenal day – absolutely amazing.

“We’ve got a spectacle here in South Tyneside and I can’t put into words how proud I am.

“We were aiming for a new world record and to raise a lot of money for charity, and I think we have achieved that.

“I’d like to say a huge thanks to all of the volunteers and everyone who supported and took part in the event.”

The three-mile walk, which follows a coastal route along the cliffs, became a world record holder in June 2011 when 22,742 dogs participated.

It continues to prove as popular as ever.

Lucy Dover with Scout and Aidan Grant with Soxz, of South Shields.

Among the special guests were the MP for South Shields, Emma Lewell-Buck, Oskar Gillstrom, who runs a dog walk in Stockholm, Sweden, and the Together Forever Trust, set up in memory of teenage sweethearts Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, who died in a bombing at the Manchester Arena last May.

Michelle Lilley, her fiance Gaz Burns, Michelle’s daughter Siana, 17, and Gaz’s son Zak, one, raised funds for the trust at the walk.

Siana said: “It was great to be a part of the event and to be able to raise some funds for the trust at the same time.

“We were selling lots of items, ranging from hoodies to pens, and received some generous donations throughout the day.”

Thousands took part in the annual event.

From left to right, Siana Lewis, Michelle Lilley, Gaz Burns and his son Zak, one, who raised funds for the Together Forever Trust.

Jo Mack and Connie, of Gateshead.