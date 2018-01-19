'It's a Knickermore Tree' - Readers react to Sunderland bras and knickers tree

Readers have reacted with laughter and bemusement at the sight of a Sunderland tree covered in women's underwear.

A tree off Pickering Road in the Pennywell area of the city has been left covered in bras and knickers of different colours.

Underwear tree on Pennywell's former housing plot off Pickering Road

It is not known how long the clothing has been left there.

There appears to be no reason as to why the items have been placed on the tree with Echo readers having a go at guessing on our Facebook page.

Brian Fulcher-Blige suggested: "It's a Knickermore Tree."

Dav Lloyd Housewives wrote: "Housewives love a pant-tree."

Dave Crossling added: "Tom Jones treebute?"

Robert Forster wrote: "Best get Special Branch on the case!"

Sandra Maddison said: "I can see footprints in the snow, Mrs Claus didn’t leave them did she?"

Gary Bartoszewski wrote: "Just a tree with dignity covering up it's privet parts."

Graeme Ramsay wrote: "The tree has more points then Sunderland Football Club!"

Joanne Christie added: "Dirty laundry being aired."