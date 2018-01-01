It all adds up for maths-savvy pupils at Sunderland school

The numbers certainly added up for youngsters at a Sunderland school.

Pupils at Broadway Junior School in Grindon showed they were bright sparks when it comes to maths.

The pupils at the Springwell Road school scooped the ‘Sumdog’ overall winner prize in the recent Sunderland school’s competition and in fact had nine classes in the top 10 overall.

Sumdog is an online interactive maths programme, which the children can access at home as well as at school and is designed to enhance their skills and understanding.

There was fierce competition within school, with a Year 4 class becoming the overall Sunderland champions.

The school secured first, second and third place in the competition.