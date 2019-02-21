Investigation to be carried out after early hours car fire

An inquiry will be launched into the cause of a car blaze which broke out in the early hours of today.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew from Peterlee to The Maltings in Wingate at around 1am after the BMW 1 Series caught light.

The officers used two hose reels to put out the fire.

An inquiry will be held by the service and Durham Constabulary into the cause of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.