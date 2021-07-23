It said he had suffered serious injures to his legs and pelvis.

The service sent an officer, two Hazardous Area Response Teams (Hart), a specialist paramedic and an ambulance crew to the port.

The incident happened at the Port of Sunderland.

It also called in a doctor from the Great North Air Ambulance, with its team arriving at the scene by car.

He was given initial treatment for his injuries and the doctor then supported the patient as he was taken by road ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle for further care.

The teams were stood down as the incident was brought to a close at around 5pm.

Now Sunderland City Council, which operates the port, has said an inquiry is being carried out into what happened in the lead up to the incident.

A council statement said: “We can confirm that an employee was injured at Port of Sunderland on Monday afternoon.

"The port is working with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to investigate and our thoughts and best wishes are with our colleague.”

More details about the work of the HSE can be found via https://www.hse.gov.uk/.

