Investigation launched after large scrap yard blaze

An investigation is underway after a large blaze at a scrap yard.

Around 20 firefighters were called to tackle the fire on Lambton Lane in Houghton at around 3.10pm today.

Crews from Rainton Bridge, Durham, Washington, Farringdon and Birltey, spent three hours extinguishing the flames, using monitors, jets and hose reels.

A fire service spokesman said: "We were called to a large fire at a scrap yard on Lambton Lane at 3.10pm.

"Gas cylinders were involved and we were there from some time with the assistance of Northumbria Police, who set up a large cordon while we dealt with it."

Police have confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the cause of the incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "We attended the incident and and investigation is ongoing."