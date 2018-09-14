Investigation continues into Mill House pub blaze

An inquiry is continuing today after a fire tore through a popular pub.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was called to The Mill House, in Springwell near Washington, at around 1.20pm yesterday.

Firefighters working at the scene yesterday.

A total of 26 firefighters, drafted in from stations in Washington, Farringdon, Birtley, Byker and Gosforth, with five pumping appliances and an aerial ladder platform part of the response.

Roads were closed off in the area and bus services were diverted while the blaze was brought under control.

Today, the fire service said inquiries were continuing into the cause of the incident.

The pub is by the side of a busy route in and out of Wearside.

Police closed off the road outside the business while firefighters tackled the blaze.