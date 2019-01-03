Investigation continues into cause of fire at Sunderland tower block

Tyne and Wear Fire and Service has confirmed that an investigation is still ongoing into the cause of a fire at a Sunderland tower block.

Firefighters were called to Londonderry Tower on James Williams Street, in Hendon, at 3.30pm yesterday, after a blaze broke out in a bedroom in the 13th floor.

A man an had to be rescued after suffering from burns and was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital for treatment on burns to the legs and smoke inhalation.

The fire service has reminded residents living in high-rise buildings to ensure that they are aware of the procedure to follow if a fire alarm goes off.

John Pratt area manager for service delivery at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Yesterday TWFRS attended a fire at Londonderry Tower in Sunderland.

"The fire detection equipment activated as it should and residents were quickly alerted that a fire had broken out.

"Fire crews responded quickly and through the professional action of the crews they were able to bring the incidents to a safe and speedy conclusion.

"The fire started in the bedroom of the flat and although the cause is believed to be accidental, investigations are still ongoing.

" The occupier from the Londonderry Tower was rescued by crews and was then taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

"Our firefighters train for fires like these and we exercise on regular occasions to test and improve our procedures.

"We would like to reassure residents of high rise buildings across our region that we are prepared in the event of a fire, however, we would encourage occupiers of high rise buildings, to ensure that they are aware of the procedures that they should follow in the event of a fire alarm activation within their buildings – if you have a fire in your flat, please follow the advice given by your particular housing provider."