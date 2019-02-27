Investigation continues after man found with suspected stab injuries following attempted hit-and-run attack in Sunderland

A police investigation is continuing after an attempted hit-and-run attack in which a man was left with suspected stab injuries.

Police were called to Corporation Road in Hendon and found an injured man shortly after 10pm on Monday.

The scene of a suspected hit-and-run incident in Hendon, Sunderland.

A car had reportedly collided with a wall in an attempt to hit the victim, a 25-year-old man, before he was attacked by the driver.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries to his arms and legs.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At 10.19pm on Monday, police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Corporation Road, Sunderland.

“It is believed that the car was driven towards a 25-year-old man before hitting a wall. It is then reported that the driver got out and assaulted the victim, before leaving the scene in the vehicle.

“Officers attended and located a man with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

"He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his arms and legs.

“An investigation is ongoing into the incident.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1274 250219 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”