Investigation begins into cause of fire at Dixy Chicken in Sunderland

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire that ripped through a Sunderland chicken shop.

Around 24 firefighters battle to control the 'difficult' blaze after they were called to the scene at around 2.40am this morning.

An investigation is under way into what caused the fire

A fractured gas main made it difficult to bring the blaze under control as brave crew members wearing breathing apparatus spent a 'considerable time' searching the building for any occupants.



Fire investigation officers remain at Dixy Chicken, in Holmeside, this afternoon as they try to determine what caused the devastating blaze.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 3.03am today (Thursday), police were made aware of a fire at Dixy Chicken, Holmeside.

"Nobody was injured and inquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire."

Crews tackled the blaze for almost three hours before the 'stop' was made as officers were confident no more resources were needed and crew members began to dampen down.

The damaged caused to Dixy Chicken