International clothing giant launches major Sunderland recruitment drive

A high-profile international clothing form is launching a major recruitment drive in Sunderland.

Pentland Brands is recruiting for a wide range of roles, including customer service, supply operations and finance.

Sunderland has been the home of outdoor brand, Berghaus since Pentland acquired the firm in the early 1990s and it is now bringing support teams from its Active brands portfolio – swimwear brand Speedo, rugby brand, Canterbury and football brand, Mitre – to its Sunderland HQ.

Sean Hastings, Global Marketing Director for Pentland Brands, shares his time between the Sunderland, Nottingham and London offices: "Berghaus has a fantastic track record of innovative design, a well-established supply chain and customer service operation and we’ll now be able to implement that across our other Active brands." he said.

"A multi-brand support team here at our North-East HQ also makes sense as we know there’s a great pool of talent in the region.

"These developments will help us to better manage our portfolio of brands and opens up a broader range of career opportunities for our teams to work across multiple brands and

projects.

"To do this we’re launching academies that will help our people develop these specialist skills.”

Pentland Brands Limited is the name behind some of the world’s best sports, outdoor and fashion brands. It owns Speedo, Berghaus, Canterbury of New Zealand, Boxfresh, Ellesse, KangaROOS, Mitre and Red or Dead and is the the majority shareholder of US sneaker brand, SeaVees, as well as the the global licensee for Ted Baker footwear and Kickers in the UK.

Its products are available in more than 190 countries either directly by Group companies or by licensees and distributors.

The Sunderland office won a prestigious national award for Best Fit Out of Workplace at the 2016 British Council for Offices Awards.

Following the recruitment drive, Pentland Brands will employ 85 people in Sunderland, plus 72 field-based or flexible location roles.

To apply for a role visit the careers page at www.pentland.com.