Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Is this Sunderland's spookiest Halloween house?

Foster parents Michael and Ian have decorated their home in Argyle Street, Sunderland, to the delight of their own children and neighbouring youngsters.

And they are using the Halloween House in a bid to raise hundreds for city charity Hope 4 Kidz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The house is decorated inside and out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The holiday habit extends to other festivities too: "This is the third year we've done it - the third year we have been in this house, anyway," said Ian.

"We have been doing it for eight years - even when we didn't have the kids we used to decorate the house, then when we got the kids it was more of an excuse to get bigger and bigger."

The couple will really be puling out all the stops in a few months time: "We do Christmas - Christmas is bigger than Halloween - and we do a little bit at Easter and for Remembrance Day as well.

"Any excuse really," said Ian.

Getting the house ready for October 31 is a lengthy job: "We started the preparations on the last weekend of September and we just do bits and pieces at a time," said Michael

"The kids love it, they absolutely love it."

Ian and Michael with a spooky companion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The famous Halloween House is a big draw for trick or treaters, with Michael making up goodie bags of sweets and toys to give away: "We had a queue last year," he said.

"Our kids didn't even go trick or treating, they just stayed here and handed out sweets."

The family have been raising money for charity ever since it was suggested they make the most of their visitor numbers.

"A neighbour suggested doing it for charity and the first year we raised more than £300, " said Ian.

Even the ceilings are decorated

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year we chase a Sunderland charity, Hope 4 Kidz, which is a great cause and hopefully we can raise a bit of money to help them."

The family home is stunningly decorated inside as well as out and visitors are welcome to step inside:" People are welcome to come in if they want to," said Ian.