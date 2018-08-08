Inquest to be opened into death of Sunderland woman Monique Moore

An inquest will be opened tomorrow into the death of a young woman whose body was found close to a country lane in Sunderland.

The body of 23-year-old Monique Moore, who lived in Rowell Close in the Ryhope area, was discovered in Nettles Lane, near the Hall Farm area, shortly after midday on Saturday.

An inquest opening will be held at Sunderland Coroner's Court at 12.15pm tomorrow.

Northumbria Police have previously said that they believe there to be “no third party involvement” in the incident and a report is being prepared into the circumstances.

A post-mortem examination was due to take place yesterday.

Floral tributes have been left at the spot where Monique’s body was discovered and emotional messages have been left on the Echo’s Facebook page.

A Northumbria police spokeswoman said: "At about 12.14pm on Saturday police received a report that a 23-year-old woman had been found deceased on Nettles Lane in Sunderland.

"There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will now be prepared for the coroner."