Inquest opens into death of Sunderland soldier Robert Anderson

An inquest into the death of a Sunderland soldier has been opened by the city’s coroner.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that Riflemen Robert Anderson was found dead in the city on Saturday.

Numerous tributes to the 21-year-old - known as Bobby - have been left on social media.

City coroner Derek Winter formally opened the inquest into Rfn Anderson’s death at a short hearing at Sunderland Civic Centre.

His body was identified by his fiancee.

Mr Winter said that a post-mortem examination on his body was carried out on Tuesday and a report is currently being prepared.

Mr Winter said: “Pending further police investigations and the availability of the post-mortem report, my intention is to adjourn the hearing until November 28 at 10am when matters can be finalised.”

Following Rfn Anderson’s death, a spokesman for the MoD said: “We can confirm that Rfn Robert Anderson of 3rd Battalion, The RIFLES, was found dead in Sunderland on 8 September.

“This is under investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“Our thoughts are with Rfn Anderson’s family and friends at this difficult time.”