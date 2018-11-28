Inquest opened into death of Sunderland mum Louise Dover

An inquest has been opened into the death of a Sunderland woman whose body was found in woodland last week.

Louise Marie Dover had been reported to police as missing from her home in Railway Terrace, New Herrington.

Her body was found in Penshaw Lane, Penshaw, on Monday, November 19.

Northumbria Police confirmed its officers had attended the scene alongside other emergency services and that there was not believed to be any third party involvement.

She was named as Louise Dover by police the following day. The force added that her family was being supported by specialist officers and a report was being prepared for the coroner.

An inquest into the 47-year-old’s death was formally opened at Sunderland Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, at which assistant coroner David Place said Ms Dover had been formally identified by her son Adrian.

It was too soon to conclude how she had died, he said, and the inquest would have to be adjourned until the new year: “Louise Marie Dover was found in Penshaw Woods by a member of the public after being reported missing from her home,” said Mr Place.

“Death was confirmed by paramedics at 08.55 on the 19th of November.

“A post mortem has been carried out, with the results being awaited.

“On that basis, I can adjourn this matter to a provisional date on the 17th of January, 2019, at 1pm.”

Family and friends paid tributes and shared memories on social media.

Dozens of people remembered the “bubbly” lady with the “happy, smiley face”.

Michele Swift wrote, “Rest easy my bubbly, crazy, funny, gobby, friend. A huge light has gone out over New Herrington the spark has gone. You touched so many people with your selfless and caring way,” while Emma Lawson said: “RIP Louise, your smile would light up any room. You will be greatly missed.”