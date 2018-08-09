Inquest into death of tragic Ewan Marrin is unlikely to be resumed after killer’s jail sentence

An inquest into the death of a Sunderland teenager who died as a result of injuries suffered in an attack by his mother’s boyfriend when he was just a baby is unlikely to be resumed, the city’s senior coroner has said.

Eighteen-year-old Ewan Marrin was found dead in his bed in May 2016. His death was due to his epilepsy caused by the shaking attack.

Marc Guy

Marc Guy was initially jailed up for 21 months for GBH after six-month old Ewan suffered catastrophic brain injuries during a “violent shaking” episode at the baby’s home in 1998.

Ewan was left severely disabled, with visual impairment, stiff limbs and suffering unpredictable epileptic seizures. He needed 24-hour care, had the mental age of a four-to-five year old and endured countless operations.

Guy, who had since married, had a child of his own and emigrated to Ireland, was arrested when he travelled back to the UK for a family funeral in November last year.

The 43-year-old, of Commons Road, Lower Killeens, County Cork, pleaded guilty to Ewan’s manslaughter at Newcastle Crown Court last week and was jailed for another 21 months.

Judge Paul Sloan QC said he accepted Guy was now a “reformed character” but added that statements from Ewan’s family, who lived in Houghton, detailed the suffering and treatment he endured during his life.

The judge said: “Their lives were turned upside down because of what you did 20 years ago.”

Judge Sloan said the statement from Ewan’s mother Michelle Coulson about her son’s plight was “heartbreaking”.

An inquest into Ewan’s death was opened by senior coroner Derek Winter, but has been adjourned pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Senior Coroner Derek Winter.

Mr Winter told a pre-inquest review at Sunderland Coroner’s Court yesterday that he believed the inquest would be discontinued, in light of Guy’s plea.

“An individual has now been convicted and sentenced to a term of imprisonment by the crown court in connection with matters relating to the death of Ewan,” he said.

“In the circumstances, I am awaiting confirmation from the crown court in respect of these matters.

“I intend to adjourn to 25th September 2018 at 9.30am, when I anticipate that the inquest is unlikely to resume.”