Inquest into death of Sunderland woman Monique Moore, 23, is opened

An inquest into the death of a young Sunderland woman whose body was discovered close to a country lane has been formally opened.

The body of Monique Moore, 23, was found off Nettles Lane, close to the Hall Farm area of the city, shortly after midday on Saturday, August 4.

Floral tributes off Nettles Lane

Northumbria Police said in a statement that they believed there to be “no third party involvement” in the incident.

Floral tributes were left at the spot where Monique’s body was found.

One read: “My darling Monique I will forever treasure you in my heart.

“You will always have a place in my heart.”

Another read: “Rest in peace beautiful. Can’t believe you have gone.

“RIP gorgeous.”

Following the completion of a post-mortem examination, an inquest into her death was formally opened by city coroner Derek Winter before being adjourned until later this year.

In the short hearing, Mr Winter said: “A post-mortem has taken place and the cause of death so far is inconclusive.

“The police have said that there are no suspicious circumstances around Monique’s death and her body has been formally identified by her uncle.

“I have reason to suspect that the cause of Monique’s death was unnatural and I will require further evidence.”

“I will adjourn this hearing until further evidence will be available to hand.”

Following her death, emotional messages were posted on the Echo’s Facebook page to Monique, who lived in Rowell Close in the Ryhope area.

Lauren Clasper wrote: “R.I.P my little friend you’re going to be a massive miss.”

Kim McAllister wrote: “Still can’t get my head around it, goodnight my friend hope you found peace.”

Lyndsey Richardson added: “Such a sad loss of a beautiful soul, fly high xxx.”

Tracy Dunn said: “Such sad news Rest in peace thoughts to her family and friends.”

Joyce Halliday added: “Such sad News... young life gone to soon R.I.P Angel x.”

Laura Ann Roffe added: “Absolutely devastated, such a lovely person, rest in peace xxx.”

The inquest into Monique’s death is set to resume on Thursday, November 1, at 10.30am.