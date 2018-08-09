Inquest into death of cyclist Stuart Price adjourned

An inquest into the death of cyclist Stuart Price last year has been adjourned while court proceedings are under way.

The 24-year-old, from Murton, died after he was involved in a collision with a car in Colliery Lane, Easington Lane, in February 2017.

A woman is to stand trial next year, accused of causing his death by careless driving.

Lisa Maher appeared at South Shields Magistrates Court in July, when she entered a not guilty plea.

The case was committed to Newcastle Crown Court, where she appeared on Monday.

The 50-year-old, of Western Terrace, Murton, will be tried by a jury on March 11 next year.

The court heard the case could last around three days.

Judge Paul Sloan QC granted her conditional bail in the meantime and said a further, pre-trial hearing will take place on October 25.

An inquest was opened shortly after Stuart’s death but has been repeatedly adjourned pending the outcome of any criminal proceedings.

Sunderland senior coroner Derek Winter held a pre-inquest review at Sunderland Coroner’s Court, and adjourned the case again.

“I am aware that there are proceedings at Newcastle Crown Court and that is in anticipated there is going to be a pre-trial review on a date in October, with a view to a trial in March next year,” said Mr Winter.

“In the circumstances, my decision is to adjourn today for a further review into the inquest proceedings back here on the sixth of November at 10am.”

Stuart, who worked in the medical records department at Sunderland Royal Hospital, was a fanatical Sunderland supporter and family and friends donned red and white strips for a packed funeral service.

He played football for New Hesledon Club, known as the Top Club, and Murton Colliery Club at weekends and a stand at Murton’s Welfare Park has been renamed in his honour.

An official naming ceremony was followed a game of football in which a team led by Stuart’s brother James, 23, took on one captained by his friend Michael Rawlinson, 25, who had accompanied Stuart to Black Cats games since the pair were just 12.

Stuart is survived by mother Deborah Dobie and stepfather John; his father, also Stuart, and stepmother Marion.