Inquest adjourned into death of tragic cyclist Stuart Price until after trial

An inquest into the death of cyclist Stuart Price has been adjourned until after a Crown Court trial.

Stuart, 24, from Murton, died after he was involved in a collision with a car in Colliery Lane, Easington Lane, in February 2017.

Lisa Maher leaves South Shields Magistrates Court

Lisa Maher has pleaded not guilty to causing his death by careless driving. She initially appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside in July, when the case was committed to Newcastle Crown Court.

The 50-year-old, of Western Terrace, Murton, will be tried by a jury at the Crown Court on March 11 next year.

The court heard the case could last around three days.

Judge Paul Sloan QC granted her conditional bail in the meantime.

An inquest was opened shortly after Stuart’s death but has been repeatedly adjourned pending the outcome of an investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

A further pre-trial review was held at Sunderland Coroner’s Court yesterday, which adjourned the hearing until March 21.

Sunderland senior coroner Derek Winter told an earlier a pre-inquest review: “I am aware that there are proceedings at Newcastle Crown Court.

“In the circumstances, my decision is to adjourn today for a further review into the inquest proceedings.”

Stuart, who worked in the medical records department at Sunderland Royal Hospital, was a fanatical Sunderland supporter and family and friends donned red and white strips for a packed funeral service.

He played football for New Hesledon Club, known as the Top Club, and Murton Colliery Club at weekends and a stand at Murton’s Welfare Park has been renamed in his honour.

An official naming ceremony was followed a game of football in which a team led by Stuart’s brother James, 23, took on one captained by his friend Michael Rawlinson, 25, who had accompanied Stuart to Black Cats games since the pair were just 12.

Stuart is survived by mother Deborah Dobie and stepfather John; his father, also Stuart, and stepmother Marion.