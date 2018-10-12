Images show devastation caused by a large blaze in Hetton

Firefighters have released images of the devastation caused by an early morning blaze.

Fire crews were called to Hetton at 6am today where the upstairs of a property was well alight.

Upper floor of the Richard Street property totally destroyed. Fire by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have now released photographs taken from the aerial ladder platform which show the charred remains of the building.

Four fire appliances and and the ALP were called to deal with the blaze at a flat in Richard Street at 6am after being alerted by a member of the public.

The flat, which is believed to stretch over two small business premises, a computer shop and a dog groomers, has been destroyed by the blaze.

An investigation is being launched into the cause of the fire.

Firefighters on the scene this morning.