Icy patches on North East roads as Met Office gives Yellow warning

It's been a very mild Christmas - but it looks like we're set for a chilly start to the New Year.

A Yellow warning for ice is in force for the North East until 11am on Wednesday as temperatures across the region head towards zero.

According to the Met Office, some areas covered by the warning may see showers of rain, sleet and snow - but coastal areas less likely to be affected by the ice.

And it's only getting colder with temperatures for both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day heading towards the lower end of the scale.

The highest temperature for the weekend is currently forecast at 8 °C.