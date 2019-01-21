Ice and snow warning to North East drivers

Drivers have been warned to take extra care on the roads tomorrow morning.

The Met Office has issued a warning for snow and ice from midnight tonight for the ebntire country apwart from the extreme south east.

The warning covers a period until noon tomorrow.

A Met Office statement said: "A band of rain and hill snow will move southeastwards across the UK during Monday evening and overnight.

"A brief spell of wet snow is possible on high ground of southern Scotland, northern England and north Wales, with some small accumulations possible.

"Behind this, surface temperatures will rapidly fall away with some ice forming on some surfaces.

"Once the rain has cleared, some hail, sleet and snow showers will follow from the northwest, with 1-3 cm above 200 metres and some small accumulations expected at lower levels."