Bride-to-be Rachel was left fearing she would miss her big day when she and her bridal party were caught up in the tailbacks caused by a three-vehicle crash on the A1 near Darlington on Friday, August 20.

Rachel and her bridesmaids were on their way to the wedding when they became stuck in the traffic caused by the crash just an hour before the service was supposed to start.

But the grateful bride was able to make it to her special day with 35 minutes to spare, thanks to the efforts of County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service.

Once firefighters had made the area safe, they were able to let her car through before the road was fully reopened.

Now Rachel has thanked firefighters and police officers from Duram Constabulary who saved the day.

Rachel said: "I would like to personally thank you for not only helping the people who were involved in the A1 crash, but for going above and beyond to clear a safe path for my bridal party and myself to make my wedding.

" I did manage to make my big day for which I have to thank your amazing team.

Rachel and her husband were able to get married after emergency services ensured she made it to their wedding on time. Credit to GASP photography for the image.

"The emergency services team went above and beyond to help me and even waved and clapped as we passed.

“I arrived with 35 minutes to get my hair, makeup and dress on.

"Thanks to everyone involved I was able to have my happily ever after."

Sharing her message with followers, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: “Congratulations to you both!

"We're so happy we helped you make your big day!”

