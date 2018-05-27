'I'll miss you so much and so will everyone in Sunderland' - readers' sadness as Louis Cafe closes

Echo readers have spoken of their sadness at the news that a cafe which has served Wearsiders for almost a century is closing.

Louis Cafe in Park Lane, Sunderland city centre, shuts its doors for the final time at 5pm yesterday.

The business first started in Ryhope in 1924 and later opened in Crowtreee Road in Sunderland city centre before moving premises to Park Lane in 1975.

Maria and Stephen Lee with fellow staff at Louis Cafe.

Current owners Maria Lee and her brother Ged Maggiore, whose grandfather Louis created the restaurant, say that although they are still inundated with customers, the time is right to hang up their aprons and retire.

Readers have taken to the Echo's Facebook page to speak of their sadness at the news that Louis will close.

Patricia Flanagan wrote: "I'm devastated all my childhood memories when premises was in Crowtree Road up to bringing my son and daughter into Park Lane for their first taste of the best ice cream to follow on with my grandchildren.

"I'm wishing all the family the very best of everything for the future I'll miss you so much and so will everyone in Sunderland."

Louis Cafe in Sunderland.

Janice Garrard wrote: "Ah hope retirement is enjoyed, Louis’ will be a miss I’m sure.

"I remember Ged working there when I was a Saturday girl almost 40 years ago!"

Simon L Dobson added: "Such a shame, loved fish and chips upstairs and the bread buns were amazing.

"Happy retirement to all."

Andrew Gregory added: "Used to love sitting upstairs skiving off from college drinking coffee, eating chips and smoking embassy milds (before the ban).

"Happy retirement."

Hayley Smith wrote: "Best bread buns around. My nanna used to take me there when we went shopping on a weekend.

"Will definitely be missed."