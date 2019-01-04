‘I can’t praise them enough’ - Taekwando students win more than a dozen medals and make club proud

Schoolgirls from a martial arts club have taken a haul of medals at Taekwando competitions across the country.

Members of Master Paul Cook’s School of Taekwando, which is based at Boldon Community Centre, have taken part in various tournaments in the past year.

It has been a successful haul for youngsters Kira Wallace, Ellie-Jo McCaffery, Alesha Laws and Naimie Crisp who, in total, have managed to win five gold medals, six silver and three bronze between them.

The twice-weekly class is aims to help youngsters learn self confidence, respect as well as the martial art.

Paul said: “I’ve been running a club out of the centre for the past 15 years and it used to be called Boldon Taekwando but when I changed the name when I achieved my masters grading when I went to Uruguay in November 2017.

“The girls have done really and I can’t praise them enough.

“They’ve been to plenty of different competitions and showed really determination.”

He added: “It’s a fantastic feeling to see them picking up medals.

“I don’t run the classes for anything other than to instruct and teach the members but this is the best reward you can possibly get.”

The girls competed at the ITF England in Rickmansworth, near London, the TAE in Newcastle and the British Open ITF Championship, which was held in Scotland.

“In Scotland there were 620 competitors across the different areas and again they came away with medals,” added Paul.

“It’s great for the club and the girls that they are winning silverware.”

The club is run from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Mondays and from 6pm to 7pm on Thursdays.

Those interested about attending should call Paul on 07753985681.