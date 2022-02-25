The alarm was raised before 6pm this evening, Friday, February 25, and there were five appliances and an aerial ladder in attendance at the height of the incident.

The road is expected to reopen shortly once the property has been made safe.

Watch manager Jade Makarski, from Farringdon station, said she had taken over charge of the incident when the shift changed at 6pm.

The aerial ladder had been required because the fire had been in the loft of the flat, close to Sunderland Royal Hospital: “We needed to make sure it was out before we were able to get up there,” she said.

“We have protected the properties on both sides of it and there were no persons involved, so no-one has been hurt.

"We are just in the process of isolating the gas supply – everything else has been taken care of.”

Firefighters remain at the scene

Hylton Road is closed in both directions