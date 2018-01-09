Hunt for teenage boy missing for four days

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a teenager who has been missing for four days.

Jordan Jeffrey Profit was last seen leaving his home in Framwellgate Moor, Durham City, on January 6.

Missing Jordan Profit.

Police say the 16-year-old may be sleeping rough in the city although he is also known to visit the Newcastle area.

Sergeant Chris Spencer, from Durham Constabulary, said: “We have serious concerns for Jordan’s welfare as he may be sleeping rough. We also believe he is suffering from a chest infection.

“We would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen him, or has any information regarding his whereabouts to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

He is described as being 4ft 9in, of slim build with mousy hair.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black joggers, black baseball cap, black puffer body warmer and black Nike trainers.

Call 101 with any information on his whereabouts, quoting incident number 434.