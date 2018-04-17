Hunt for Sunderland railway station vandal

Police are hunting a vandal who deliberately smashed a railway station window.

Transport officers say two men were stood by the entrance doors at Sunderland's central station when one became agitated.

He then started to kick one of the windows and caused it to smash.

The vandal is described as a white man with a short beard and dark hair.

He was wearing a burgundy jacket with white inside, dark shirt and black jeans.

Officers are looking to speak with anyone who was at Sunderland station and saw what happened.

The incident took place on Sunday, March 18, at 2.30am although details have just been released.

Anyone with information should contact British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 135 of 18/03/2018.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.