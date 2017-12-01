Hundreds turn out to Seaham festive light switch on

Crowds turned out in force to see a series of Christmas light switch on events in Seaham.

Hundreds of people braved the elements to see a series of switch on ceremonies for each of its Christmas trees, starting off on Terrace Green.

Santa was at the light switch on in Seaham.

The Mayor of Seaham, Coun Sonia Forster, did the honours, with Deputy Town Clerk Paul Fletche calling this year's turn out the biggest yet.

This year the ceremony saw five Christmas trees around the town switched on and throughout the evening crowds were entertained by festive characters, a visit from Santa and a firework display.

Mr Fletcher said: "We have got some amazing Christmas trees – two on Terrace Green, one in Byron Place and two in Church Street.

"I thought it was amazing and there were more people there than we have ever had.

Seaham Christmas lights switch on.

"The extra food and craft stalls for the first time this year added to the event."

He added: "The fireworks and Christmas fairies on stilts also went down a treat with the crowd.

"We had three countdowns, one for the fairies, one for the Santa on his sleigh and then another for the Christmas lights.

"The event is just one of many events that the council puts on for the benefit of the town."

Crowds were impressed by this year's entertainment at the light switch on.