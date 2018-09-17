Hundreds of objections to 64-home Sunderland housing plan

Plans for a major 64-home housing development in Seaburn have attracted more than 450 objections from residents.

Earlier this year, Miller Homes were named as the developer for a parcel of land off South Bents Avenue – green space owned by Sunderland University.

An artist's drawings for the site.

If approved, plans for the four hectare site include a mixture of four and five-bedroom homes with private gardens and garages.

Since initial plans were submitted in April, around 457 objections have been submitted to Sunderland City Council (SCC) – 96 per cent of all the public comments recieved in consultation.

Concerns ranged from loss of green space / playing fields and privacy to the potential impact on congestion, health services and schools in the area.

But amended plans – submitted to the council this month – showcase a vision for the site including housing types, overall layout and measures to reduce impact on residents.

A Design and Access Statement, submitted by the applicant, states the site is “low density” with pockets of open green space planned between homes.

The aim of these “green buffers”, a report states, is to “soften the impact of the new development” between the new homes and nearby residents.

It also argues the site is “sustainable”, will create jobs during construction, bring the vacant site to “beneficial use” and contribute to the “modernisation of housing stock”.

Under current plans, a single access is proposed off South Bents Avenue with a highway route running through the site and secondary routes splitting off to various properties.

A traffic assessment adds there will be 128 car parking spaces across the site – as all homes have a double drive – while visitor parking will be provided at one space per five homes.

A decision on the plans is expected to be made this year.

To view the designs, visit: www.sunderland.gov.uk/online-applications and search planning reference 18/00609/FU4

Applications and drawings are available to view at SCC’s Customer Services Centre in Fawcett Street between 8.30am-5pm, Monday to Friday.

Comments can also be made in writing to the council’s Head of Planning and Regeneration at P.O.Box 102, Civic Centre until October 7.

Caption: 64-home plan for land in in Seaburn, Sunderland. Picture: P+HS Architects

Caption: Collage of some home types proposed for the 64-home housing development off South Bents Avenue in Seaburn. Pictures: Miller Homes

Caption: Plans have been submitted to Sunderland City Council. Civic Centre pictured

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service