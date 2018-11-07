Hundreds of jobs and apprenticeships up for grabs in Sunderland - here’s how you can apply

Hundreds of jobs and apprenticeships will be up for grabs in Sunderland tomorrow.

The Job Show North East, sponsored by MAKE it Sunderland, returns to the Stadium of Light. The event will be the fourth time the Job Show has visited the Stadium.

Employers, colleges and training providers from across the region will showcase their recruitment options, offering more than 500 jobs and apprenticeships under one roof.

The nationwide award-winning recruitment and careers event will take place from 10.30am till 3pm.

The free-to-attend event will showcase dozens of companies, recruiting for a wide range of sectors, on Thursday.

Sunderland City Council leader Coun Graeme Miller and Mayor of Sunderland Coun Lynda Scanlon will launch the event with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Victoria Clarke, Director of The Job Show, said: “We are thrilled to be back this Thursday in partnership with Make it Sunderland.

“We have exhibitors from all over the North East offering a diverse range of jobs and apprenticeships.

“We welcome people who are looking to improve their prospects, change their career, seeking apprenticeships or simply want to get back into work.

“They will have the opportunity to come face-to-face with recruiters just waiting to meeting them on the day.”

Exhibitors include Sunderland City Council, BGL Customer Services, Go North East, Fast Flow Pipeline Services, Partner Construction, St Anne’s Community Services, North East Autism Society, Kura Contact Centre, The Royal Air Force, Tyneside Fire Services, Learning Curve, Sunderland College, YH Training, Right Trak, Together for Children ( Foster Care), the Foundation of Light, Job Centre Plus, and the National Careers Service.

Job Opportunities available will include customer service and sales roles, administrators, catering supervisors and assistants, development oOfficers, cleaners, drivers and engineers.

Advice will also be available on composing a CV.

For further information, visit the event website www.thejobshow.com where you can register to attend.

Alternatively, company representatives who are interested in booking one of the few remaining stands at tomorrow’s event, contact Sophia on 01733 555717 or e-mail victoria@thejobshow.com