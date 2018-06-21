HSE plans no further action over death of tragic dad Jay McLaren

Health and Safety Executive bosses are planning no further action over the death of a Sunderland dad whose body was found at a recycling site after a Christmas night out.

James Ryan McLaren - known as Jay - was found at the site in Houghton on the night of Christmas Eve. The 28-year-old, from Hadleigh Road, off Hylton Road, had last been seen in Park Lane on a night out.

The passionate footballer played for the King's Arms team in the Sunderland Sunday League and was reported missing by his family after failing to return home after a night out with teammates in Sunderland.

Police believe he may have got into a bin after spending the evening in the city centre.

He was reported missing by his family on Saturday, December 23, after he failed to return home.

An inquest into his death was opened at Sunderland Coroner's Court in January and adjourned.

A GoFundMe page set up by Jay's team mates now raised more than £2,000. It will be used to support his family, including his fiance and two-year-old daughter.

Police ruled out any third-party involvement in the tragedy.

Assistant coroner Andrew Hetherington held a pre-inquest review hearing at Sunderland Corner's Court this morning, ahead of a jury inquest to be held between October 2 and 4.

The hearing was told the Heath and Safety Executive (HSE) had concluded its inquiry into Mr McLaren's death, pending any new line emerging in the inquest hearing, and was not planning to take any further action.

HSE Principal Inspector of Health and Safety Bruno Porter old Mr Hetherington: "The Health and Safety Executive have completed all their enquiries in relation to this matter.

"We have no further lines of enquiry.

"We do not close our investigation until after your inquest has taken place. We will, therefore, close our enquiry officially after your inquest, assuming no further lines of enquiry have been brought forward which we need to look into.

"The HSE has no further action to take in relation to this matter."