How you can support the Bradley Lowery Foundation ahead of its first gala ball

Famous faces will come together to show support for the Bradley Lowery Foundation at its first gala ball and now people are being given their own chance to help the charity.

The event, which will take place at the Gateshead Hilton Hotel tomorrow, Sunday, February 18, aims to raise funds for the foundation and Sunderland AFC's For Bradley campaign.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation aims to raise funds in his memory for other poorly youngsters.

The charitable organisation offers support, advice and encouragement to families undertaking their own fundraising campaigns to fund children’s medical treatment and equipment.

Sunderland AFC, meanwhile, launched the For Bradley campaign last November. It aims to create a holiday home, Bradley’s Place, to give families an opportunity to spend time together.

The ball will start at 6.30pm and will see a comedian, singer and band perform.

There will also be an auction and a raffle and now the charity has announced that it will open up the auction to every one of their followers on Facebook, as well as guests on the night.

Bradley Lowery with mum Gemma Lowery.

In a post on the foundation's Facebook page, it revealed prizes up for grabs include boxes at the Stadium of Light to watch SAFC and a VIP lunch at Everton - Bradley's 'second favourite team'.

The post said: "As you all know, on Sunday night we have our first annual gala ball.

"Football clubs and sponsors have been so generous and have donated some fantastic raffle and auction prizes.

Bradley Lowery touched hearts around the world with his battle with neuroblastoma.

"We have decided to open the auctions up to every one of our followers and our guests on the night.

"Once the night commences, we will be opening the silent auction to the public as well as to our guests at the event."

If you are interested in putting a bid in tomorrow you need to send a personal message to the page with your bid and the prize you are bidding for.

The foundation will post when the auction closes and announce the winners, but the bid will remain confidential.

Payment must be made tomorrow night. Arrangements will be made with the foundation directly.

Other prizes available in the auction include a spa voucher and a chance to train and play with the Black Cats.

Bradley, from Blackhall, passed away last July after a brave battle with neuroblastoma.

The story of the six-year-old Sunderland fan touched the hearts of people around the world, with his infectious smile leaving a mark on many.

He was a mascot for his beloved Black Cats on a number of occasions, and was also mascot for Everton and England, while he built up a touching friendship with former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.

For more details visit the Bradley Lowery Foundation on Facebook.