How you can help this fundraiser build a school in Nepal

An around-the-world trip inspired a dedicated fundraiser to help educate youngsters in Nepal who were left devastated by an earthquake.

Linda Barron, 30, from Gray Road, Sunderland, has recently returned to the city after spending time in Nepal where she was involved in a life-changing project to rebuild a school.

Linda Barron speaking to pupils at Whitburn Primary School about her work in Nepal.

She became involved in the project, named Building Budland, while she was travelling around the world with her husband, Paul Barron, 45, earlier this year.

Founded by David Wilson, the project aims to rebuild the lives of people in Nepal who were left devastated by an earthquake back in 2015.

It sees volunteers help to rebuild Budland school and engage with the community.

Linda said: “My husband and I decided to resign from our jobs back in July last year and embark on a world trip.

Linda Barron with members of the project team.

“I had always wanted to go to Nepal because I love mountains and hiking.

“I wanted to go Mount Everest Base Camp and while I was there I wanted to do some volunteering to give something back.

“I am always inspired by people who help others, especially with education.”

While Linda was travelling, she was put in contact with the project’s founder and decided to get involved.

Linda Barron with Whitburn Primary School pupil Lily Reed.

She travelled to Nepal in September and spent a month helping to rebuild a trench for a retaining wall for the school before returning home last month.

She called the experience ‘inspiring’ and now plans to return to Nepal next year to continue to help rebuild the school.

Linda continued: “I was really inspired by his story and we spoke via Skype and he told me about the project and I said I wanted to support it.

“I went to Nepal and the Everest Base Camp and then I went to the village and met the children and the village people.

Linda Barron with pupils at Budland English School.

“I did some classes in the school and I started to rebuild the new school, which is an ongoing project.

“Before I went there I went to Whitburn Primary School and told the children that I was going to Nepal and showed them photos and videos.

“I wanted to foster an exchange between the English and Nepalese children as I believe this will develop more compassion and understanding of each other cultures, values and situations.

“I got them involved them in an art project where I got the children to write and ‘About Me’ letter to give to the children in Nepal.

“Then when I went to the school in Nepal I gave them the letters and got them to reply to them so I could give them back to the pupils at Whitburn Primary School.”

Now Linda is on a mission to raise around £5,000 by the end of the year for the cause and is in the process of making calendars featuring photos from her travels. She also plans to hold a fundraiser in Germany.

Linda Barron at Everest Base Camp.

She added: “The old school collapsed entirely and we are trying to build a permanent structure.

“The children are currently in a tin shed with no running water or electricity.

“David put together the design for the new school and purchased the land where the new school is going to be built.

“We cleared the land and dug a trench for the retaining wall.

“Once that is build we will be able to start building the main school building.”

To donate please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wherenextlinda

For more information on the project visit: https://buildingbudland.com/the-team/

Linda Barron with teachers from Budland English School.