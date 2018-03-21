How you can become part of our Tall Ships Sunderland poster campaign

At last! The weather is turning and that’s great news for our Tall Ships campaign.

As the snow finally looks like its said goodbye, it’s time to step up our Wear On Board poster campaign.

We would love you to support our campaign to raise awareness of the Sunderland leg of The Tall Ships Races.

Ans what better time to do it than during the Spring or the Summer as the races move closer.

We are playing our part by spreading the word about the festival to an international audience.

We’re encouraging people to take this Wear On Board poster (seen right) with them whenever they go away on holiday.

It’s our way of telling the world that The Tall Ships Races are coming to Wearside.

And if you do, you could be adding to the list of 14 countries which our poster has reached so far.

The Sunderland leg will be held from July 11 to 14 and we want the people of the North East to get involved.

How? By following these instructions.

1. Grab a copy of the free tall ships poster which can be downloaded here. Keep it safe and take it with you on holiday.

2. When you arrive at your holiday destination, hold your poster up and have your photograph taken with it.

3. Send that picture to us – with the tag ‘Wear On Board’ – so that we can publish it.

That way, we can tell the world that Sunderland is right behind the Tall Ships Races 2018.

4. Send it to us either by email to chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk, add it to a message on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page, or post a hard copy of the photograph to Chris Cordner, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

Don’t forget to include some information about yourself and contact details, so we can find out more about your visit.

Our campaign lasts right up until the races become reality in Sunderland in July.

But the word is out. Let’s spread it far and wide and make sure the world knows – Wear On Board for a fantastic festival of fun.