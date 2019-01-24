How Sunderland mum is reducing food waste and bills for families

A Wearside mum is hoping to reduce carbon footprints as well as the weekly bills for families across Sunderland with a new food initiative.

Dianne Richardson set up not-for-profit Forage Community Project last month.

Dianne Richardson has set up The Forage Community Project.

The scheme aims to intercept food which is destined for landfill and deliver them to people’s doors.

Taking deliveries from the likes of FareShare as well as stores such as Greggs and supermarkets, Dianne then delivers the food to families for a small fee.

“I managed to get a Christmas delivery sorted and things have gone from there,” she said.

“We collect the food and then we put it into boxes for delivery to people.

“It costs £5 per delivery, but that is only to cover the running costs such as paying FareShare for the food we get from them.”

Dianne, who lives near Chester Road in Sunderland, says she was inspired to set up the community interest company after seeing families struggle to pay for food.

“I’ve been working as the manager at Miss Tina’s Coffee Shop in Sunderland and I know a lot of families say they are struggling sometimes,” said Dianne, mum to Shaun, 29, and Leon, 11.

“A lot of these people work themselves but they are still finding it hard.

“I’m a single parent myself so I know how difficult it is.

“It makes it much harder if your boiler or your washing machine breaks at the same time as you need to get food in.”

Dianne also spoke about the environmental impact the scheme hopes to have.

“Packaging waste if a massive environmental issue and if we can help with that then it’s another bonus,” she said.

“People can reduce their carbon footprints and reduce their bills each week.

“I’ve delivered to 27 people this week and now I’ve got 60 on the waiting list.

“Things have just gone crackers.

“I’ve got a woman who helps me and although I’m still working at Miss Tina’s I’m now part-time.”

Those interested in finding out more about the group should search for The Forage Community Project on Facebook.