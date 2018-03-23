How Sunderland families can take part Good Friday's Penshaw Bowl

Families have still got time to take part in one of Sunderland's most popular Easter events.

The Penshaw Bowl, now in its 31st year, will take place on Good Friday in the amphitheatre at Herrington Country Park.

The traditional egg rolling competition will be opened by the Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Doris MacKnight and will run from 12-4pm.

It is open to all children aged eleven and under and other activities on the day will include football, cricket, athletics and mini golf.

Coun MacKnight said; "It’s great to know we have had so many young people already signing up to take part in this fantastic event.

"There’s still time for anyone who hasn’t yet signed up to book a place and I’d encourage everyone to come along and make the most of this wonderful occasion."

Sunderland City Council’s Head of Events, Victoria French added: "Working with partners from across the city, we are pleased that once again we can deliver this fantastic, free, family event.

"We’d like to see as many families as possible coming along to have a great time in the fantastic Herrington Country Park. We are asking visitors to pre-register this year to prevent waiting times on the day and so everyone can enjoy the activities available for longer."

"For anyone who would like a more relaxed visit there will also be a craft market, story-telling, walkabout characters and circus skills.

A range of chocolate prizes, including a small egg treat for every child that takes part, will be on offer thanks to event sponsors Sainsbury’s Washington and Sunderland North stores.

Participants are asked to pre-register their roll by going to www.seeitdoitsunderland.co.uk/penshaw-bowl. Visitors are asked to come along with their pre-decorated egg, clearly marked with the child’s name and age, 15 minutes before their reserved time slot.