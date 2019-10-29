One of the rescued hedgehogs before its release

Simon Peer, who volunteers for animal rehabilitation charity Pawz For Thought, came up with the idea of rehoming the hedgehogs with the North East Autism Society.

As a result, the animals have become the latest arrivals at the Society’s New Warlands Farm, which provides educational and therapy programmes for autistic adults.

Simon decided the farm, near Chester-le-Street, would make a perfect hedgehog habitat when he visited for an interview, which has led to him joining NEAS.

He said: “New Warlands has everything that a hedgehog could want – lots of cover in the hedgerows, brambles, and deciduous woodland, and plenty of water and food.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twelve rescued hogs have quickly made themselves at home in houses handcrafted for them by the farm’s service users.

Ian Patterson, the farm’s programme manager, said: “It’s lovely to see the hedgehogs settling in so well. We know they’ve taken to the farm because, after a few nights in our hedgehog houses, they wandered off to make their own homes around the site.

“They’re a great addition to the farm’s wildlife. We now have hedgehogs, barn owls, foxes, deer, and more living on the land.

“We want to say a big thank you to Simon for making that happen.”