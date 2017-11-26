How cold is it going to be this week - and will we see any snow?

Parts of Britain woke to another icy morning after biting temperatures hit overnight - and there's more to come.

The mercury dipped to -2C in some places, while others barely managed to get above freezing.

The chilly weather is expected to continue throughout the day, with temperatures struggling to top 7C and feeling even colder in the wind.

Met Officer forecaster Luke Miall said: "We're going to continue seeing showers feeding in, alongside a brisk north-westerly wind.

"It will be drier the further south and east you are.

"The temperatures are a bit below normal for this time of year, so it will be a case of wrapping up warm."

A milder day is expected tomorrow, before a prolonged period of low temperatures across the country throughout the coming week and the one after it, with further widespread frosts.

In the North East, the maximum temperature isn't expected to rise above 6C all week, and on Wednesday and Thursday it will dip to 4C, though wind chill will make it feel below freezing.

The good news is that although rain is expected for much of the week - some of it heavy - it probably won't turn to snow.

Public Health England has warned those most at risk in cold weather to take precautions.

Dr Thomas Waite, of the body's Extreme Events team, said: "We're well used to winter in this country, so most people know what to do to protect their health before and during cold spells.

"But there are people who may not take precautions and who are at a very real risk.

"We know that every winter thousands of people fall ill and many die because of exposure to cold both in the home and while outdoors.

"Those most at risk include older people, very young children and those with conditions like heart and lung disease."

Figures earlier this week showed there were more than 34,000 "excess deaths" across England and Wales over the last winter period, the second-highest level in eight years.