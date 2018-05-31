How a Tall Ships dream came true for Sunderland duo

A housing group is backing The Tall Ships Races – and sending two thrilled customers on the adventure of a lifetime.

Gentoo Group and Gentoo Homes, Gentoo’s house building division, are supporting the forthcoming Wearside leg of prestigious international festival.

Gentoo officials with Victoria French (Sunderland City Council, second right standing) and Gentoo young sail trainees.

Ahead of the vessels docking at the Port of Sunderland in July, both have signed up as sponsors of the event.

David Potter, 21, and Scott Collins, 24, who are Gentoo customers with tenancies in Sunderland, are being sponsored by the housing provider to take part in the Tall Ships Race Sail Trainee Programme.

David and Scott will learn how to work on a boat as part of a crew, whilst using the experience of being at sea as a wonderful way of learning about themselves and their crewmates.

They will work as part of a crew on a tall ship from Sunderland to Esbjerg in Denmark on a four-day voyage.

Michelle Meldrum, Executive Director (Operations) at Gentoo Group, said: “Promoting arts and culture in Sunderland is something we take seriously and with more than 70,000 customers living in our properties and 1,200 employees, we can play a pivotal role in raising awareness of some of the fantastic events that are being held right across the city.

“It’s also hugely important for us as a Sunderland-based business to support such key initiatives in the city and we’re proud for Gentoo Group to be associated with the race.”

Anthony Lowther, Managing Director of Gentoo Homes, said: “It’s hugely important for us to support young people in Sunderland, helping to develop their career aspirations and fulfil their potential.

“We’re delighted to provide these young men with the opportunity to go on the adventure of a lifetime and we’re immensely proud of them for being so brave and willing.”

Head of Events for Sunderland City Council, Victoria French, said:“It is fantastic to see the support that local businesses such as Gentoo Group and Gentoo Homes are showing for the upcoming iconic event.

“The Tall Ships Races Sunderland 2018 will give young people like David and Scott the chance to use their experience of being at sea as a way of finding out more about themselves as well as their crewmates. I’m certain they will enjoy the challenges and rewards of this opportunity.”