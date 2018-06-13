How a 30th birthday gift may have helped save this mum’s life

A mum-of-one has told of how a 30th birthday gift may have saved her life after it helped her find a cancerous lump.

Emma Herrington, from Washington, was given a voucher for a massage by colleagues for her 30th birthday last October.

Mum Christine is accompanying Emma on all hospital appointments.

She used the voucher in February, when she made a discovery which would change her life.

Emma said: “During the massage I felt a lump.

“It was quite hidden and in a tricky position that I never would have felt as part of a normal breast examination.

“It was complete fluke that I felt it during the massage, but my instinct told me immediately that something wasn’t right.”

Emma, a head of year at Whickham School and Sports College, in Gateshead, immediately booked an appointment with her GP, and a later biopsy confirmed she had cancer.

She was diagnosed with stage three triple negative breast cancer, and told that she also carried a faulty mutation of the BRAC1 gene, significantly increasing her risk of developing breast cancer and ovarian cancer.

Emma added: “I’m just at the beginning of the journey of what carrying this gene really means and the impact it might have on my life, but have begun counselling at the Centre for Life in Newcastle to help and have decided that I will have the double mastectomy after my chemo finishes to reduce my risk of the cancer returning.”

The lump was revealed to be 18mm in size, and had not spread.

Following chemotherapy and the mastectomy, she will not need to have radiotherapy treatment.

A group of Emma’s friends organised a coffee morning which raised over £3000 and the money was split between a number of different charities, including Cancer Research UK.

They also bought her wig from Kitui Hair Salon in Sunderland.

Emma is now encouraging women to sign up to Race for Life, the women-only series of 5km, 10km, pretty muddy, half marathon and hiking events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner.

She added: “I want to use Race for Life as a positive example for my son of what can happen when women come together and support each other and that not everything about cancer is scary.

“By sharing my story I want to be able to help raise awareness and do my bit to get the message out there.

“I don’t think I’m a hero and don’t want to be a victim, but I do want to show that we need to talk about cancer and make sure we are aware of it so that if we spot something we can get to the doctor as soon as possible.”

Upcoming events are in Durham and Hartlepool on Sunday, July 1, Chester-le-Street on July 7, and Newcastle on July 14 and 15.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson, said: “Crucial cancer research is being funded right now thanks to women, just like Emma, taking part in Race for Life.

“By following her lead, and signing up to Race for Life, women can make a real difference in the fight against cancer.

“Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists and doctors find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.”