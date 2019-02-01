How 20-job new Sunderland seafront restaurant would look

Revised plans for a new seafront restaurant have been lodged with Sunderland City Council.

In 2017, plans for a mixed use building in phase two of the ‘Pier Point’ development were given the go ahead.

The two-storey lot – which could be used by a number of businesses such as a restaurant, retail company or take away – is expected to create 20 jobs.

In recent months, revised plans have been submitted to extend the floor space by two metres back into the embankment at Marine Walk.

The changes follow interest from potential tenants looking for a larger space.

As part of the planning process, applicant BBL NE LTD submitted a design and access statement to the council.

It reads: “The establishment of an economically vibrant, lively, safe environment which echoes the bustling seafront activity of former times is particularly desirable along the Marine Walk promenade.

“The development of this space would result in a minor loss of greenspace but would be outweighed by meeting the objectives of the Marine Walk Masterplan which calls for a mix of uses that maximise the impact and improve the economic vibrancy of the area.”

Fitz Architects have created the designs and there will be no change in appearance under the revised plans.

A spokesman for the developer, BBL NE LTD, added: “There is interest in the building to rent if the floor area could be larger.

“BBL NE LTD were responsible for the very successful Pier Point phase one development which has been a catalyst for regeneration at Roker seafront.

“There have been over 30 jobs created through the original development, phase two will see a potential further 20 jobs created.”

The public can give feedback on the plans until Tuesday, February 12 and a final decision is expected to be made before March 18.

For more information, visit: www.sunderland.gov.uk/online-application and search planning ref: 18/02205/FUL

Chris Binding, Local Democracy Reporting Service