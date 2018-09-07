Housing association awards contract to build 58 new homes

A housing association has awarded a contract for construction of 58 new affordable homes in Seaham and Bowburn.

County Durham Housing Group has appointed Mears New Homes to build 48 new properties in Parkside, Seaham and 10 in Bowburn as part of a major affordable home construction programme.

Work on both sites, in Heathway, Parkside and Surtees Avenue, Bowburn, is expected to begin imminently.

In Heathway a total of 16 two-bedroom wheelchair adaptable bungalows, a pair of three-bedroom dormer bungalows and 30 three-bedroom houses will be constructed.

Many of the homes will be available under the ‘Rent to Buy’ scheme with the remainder offered for affordable rent.

At Surtees Avenue all 10 of the three-bedroom family houses being built will be available under ‘Rent to Buy’.

Planning permission for both developments was awarded late last year.

The contract with Mears New Homes represents around 10% of County Durham Housing Group’s recently expanded 545 home new-build programme.

Work on the £54million affordable housing plan began during 2017 and will continue into 2021.

County Durham Housing group development manager Tom Winter said: “Awarding this contract is a major step towards delivering new and much needed affordable housing in both Seaham and Bowburn.

“Both developments have been designed to closely match demand in their communities.

“By offering a mix of bungalows and family houses, as well as Rent to Buy opportunities, the new homes will be able to contribute towards the long-term future of both Seaham and Bowburn.”

Tenants will move into the new homes in Bowburn and Seaham in phases from summer 2019.