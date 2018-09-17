House fire after dog accidentally turns kitchen hob on

A dog had to be rescued from a house after it turned on a kitchen hob by accident.

Crews from Rainton Bridge and Farringdon stations were called to Maple Terrace in Shiney Row shortly before 10.30am today.

A dog had managed to turn a hob, which had a plastic container on top of it, on.

The container then caught fire, leaving the house damaged by heat and smoke.

The flames were put out with water outside of the house by fire officers.

The dog was unharmed while there were no other people inside the property at the time.